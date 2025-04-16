Federated Hermes Inc. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 129.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

ADC stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 170.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

