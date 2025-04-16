Federated Hermes Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after buying an additional 5,263,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,949,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Aramark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

