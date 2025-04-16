Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $841,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3,471.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 439,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $963.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

