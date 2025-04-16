Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

