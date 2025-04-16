Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NYSE:AR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

