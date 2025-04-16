Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

EGP stock opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

