Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 429,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

