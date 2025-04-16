Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 35,348 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $54.07.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

