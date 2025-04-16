Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

