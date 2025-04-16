Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

