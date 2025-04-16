Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,515 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ichor worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ichor by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ichor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ichor by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 212,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,134 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Ichor stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

