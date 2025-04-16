Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,577,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Saia from $524.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

