Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 86,719 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,719 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,845,000. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 713,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on Arvinas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.
Insider Activity
In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arvinas Trading Up 2.4 %
ARVN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
