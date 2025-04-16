Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 936 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4 %

HQY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

