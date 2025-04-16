Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.