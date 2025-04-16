Financial Contrast: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vox Royalty pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and B2Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $11.05 million 13.92 -$100,000.00 ($0.03) -101.00 B2Gold $1.90 billion 2.30 $10.10 million ($0.48) -6.90

Profitability

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vox Royalty and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -14.94% -3.71% -3.13% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

Risk and Volatility

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vox Royalty and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00 B2Gold 1 5 3 1 2.40

B2Gold has a consensus price target of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Vox Royalty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

