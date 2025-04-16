First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %
FQVLF opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.35 and a beta of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
