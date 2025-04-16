First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FQVLF opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.35 and a beta of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

