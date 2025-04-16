Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

