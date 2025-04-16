Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YMM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

YMM opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,649,000. Finally, Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $97,058,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

