FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Corteva Issued By KeyCorp

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

CTVA opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

