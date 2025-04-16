General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.88 and last traded at $187.72. Approximately 1,093,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,455,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.
GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
