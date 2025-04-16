Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,618 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 149.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

