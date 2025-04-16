Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $12,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 899,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 831,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

