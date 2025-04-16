Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,098 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 2,291.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

