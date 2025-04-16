Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $37,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE THS opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

