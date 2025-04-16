Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,182,016 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

