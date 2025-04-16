Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.