Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 681,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 149.21%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

