Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

