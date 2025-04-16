Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.