Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

