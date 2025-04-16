Gold Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the mining, exploration, and production of gold. They often serve as a leveraged play on the price of gold, meaning their stock prices can rise more significantly than changes in the price of gold itself, making them popular among investors seeking to benefit from both increases in gold prices and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 28,797,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855,524. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306,803. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $310.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,214. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. 10,503,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,865,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 15,762,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,788,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,326. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.34. 21,132,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,669,255. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

