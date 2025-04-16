Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Green Dot worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Green Dot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.87. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

