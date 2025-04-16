Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

USFD opened at $63.07 on Monday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

