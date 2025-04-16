Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan purchased 7,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 4,667,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harmonic by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 797,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 529,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,583.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 435,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

