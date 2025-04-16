HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 307.41% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPD. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPD

PolyPid Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.