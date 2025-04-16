HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s previous close.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

