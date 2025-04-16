Head-To-Head Contrast: Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) vs. Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Express and Pamt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $1.05 billion 0.62 -$29.72 million ($0.37) -22.30 Pamt $714.65 million 0.42 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -9.43

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Heartland Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pamt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express -2.84% -3.57% -2.14% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Express and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 2 1 0 0 1.33 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland Express currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Pamt has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Heartland Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Pamt.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland Express beats Pamt on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company offers its services under the Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand names. It primarily serves retailers and manufacturers in consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

