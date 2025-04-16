Head-To-Head Survey: Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) versus Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $822.97 million 0.42 -$100.50 million $1.18 4.21 Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pilgrim Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenfire Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenfire Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.48%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pilgrim Petroleum has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

