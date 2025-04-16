Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

