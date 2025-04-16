Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

