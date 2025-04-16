Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.16 on Monday. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $140.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Holley by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Holley by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 440,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $4,746,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,193,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Holley by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 104,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

