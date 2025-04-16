Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Horizon Bancorp worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.