Hovde Group Begins Coverage on FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FINW. Stephens raised their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

FINW stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

