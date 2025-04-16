Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 381,720 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,400,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in Hut 8 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 187,773 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

