Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.64.

Shares of H stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

