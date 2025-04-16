ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ICUI stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

