Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, Chevron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and JD.com are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that operate in the manufacturing and production sectors, including firms involved in building machinery, equipment, and infrastructure. These stocks often serve as an economic indicator because their performance tends to reflect trends in industrial innovation, capital expenditure, and overall economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.41. 60,899,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,875,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.94. 13,843,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297,447. The company has a market cap of $836.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.81. 19,039,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,227,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.41. 4,481,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,378,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

