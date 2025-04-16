Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

INFY stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

