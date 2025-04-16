Invesco Ltd. Acquires 54,963 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Comerica by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.